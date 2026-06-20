Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, June 20, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud with scattered showers and risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind out of the west gusting to 40 km/h. High 25, with the humidex 27 or 81.

This evening: Partly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming light late, then a low of 12 or 54 overnight.

Tomorrow....Father’s Day and the first day summer: Mainly sunny to start then increasing cloudiness near noon. High 25, feeling like 26 or 79.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 70 percent chance of rain. Low 15 or 59.

Monday: Periods of rain. High 22 or 72.

Monday evening....for the Ford Fireworks: Cloudy periods. Low 14 or 57.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 26 or 79.