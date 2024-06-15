The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. High 25.

Tonight....clear. Low 13.

Sunday....sunny. Wind becoming south 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 30 except 24 near Lake Erie.

Sunday night....clear. Low 21.

Monday....cloudy. High 34.

Monday night....cloudy periods. Low 23.

Tuesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods. Low 24.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 35.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 23.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 34.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.