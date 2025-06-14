The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A few showers or drizzle ending this morning then clearing, with the wind out of the east at 20 km/h. High 24, but feeling like 29 or 84.

This evening: Clear. Low 14 or 57.

Tomorrow...Father's Day: Mainly sunny and hot!. High 25, but will feel like 30 or 86.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 17 or 63.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 or 82.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers. High 27 or 81.