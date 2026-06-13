Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, June 13, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 50 km/h. High 31, with the humidex 34 or 93 F.

This evening: Clear this evening then a 30 percent chance of showers with risk of a thunderstorm overnight. Low 18 or 64.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. High 24, feeling like 26 or 79.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 10 or 50.

Monday: Sunny. High 22 or 72.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.