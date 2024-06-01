The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness early this afternoon. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 26.

Tonight....cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers late this evening and overnight. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 16.

Sunday....a few showers ending near noon then a mix of sun and cloud. Wind south 20 km/h becoming light late in the morning. High 23. Humidex 28.

Sunday night....cloudy periods. Low 16.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.

Monday night....cloudy periods. Low 19.

Tuesday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Tuesday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Wednesday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Thursday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 29.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 29.