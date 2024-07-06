The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy near noon with 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. High 28. Humidex 34.

Tonight....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 16.

Sunday....sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 28. Humidex 32

Sunday night....cloudy periods. Low 20.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 31.

Monday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Tuesday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 19.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 19.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday night....clear. Low 17.

Friday....sunny. High 29.