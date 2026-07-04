Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 4, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A yellow heat warning is in effect.
Showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud, with risk a thunderstorm this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 31. The humidex 34 OR 90 F.
This evening: Mainly cloudy. Could see a shower or two with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20 or 68.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, including the risk of a thunderstorm. High 27, with the humidex 35 or 95.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20 or 68.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 or 82.
Tuesday: Some sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.
Wednesday and Thursday: High 30 or 86 under a mix of sun and cloud.