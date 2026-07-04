Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 4, 2026

A sunny sky in Windsor, Ont. on June 5, 2026. (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A yellow heat warning is in effect.

Showers ending this morning then a mix of sun and cloud, with risk a thunderstorm this afternoon with the daytime high reaching 31. The humidex 34 OR 90 F.

This evening: Mainly cloudy. Could see a shower or two with risk of a thunderstorm. Low 20 or 68.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers in the afternoon, including the risk of a thunderstorm. High 27, with the humidex 35 or 95.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20 or 68.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 or 82.

Tuesday: Some sun and cloud. High 29 or 84.

Wednesday and Thursday: High 30 or 86 under a mix of sun and cloud.