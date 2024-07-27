The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. High 28. Humidex 32.

Tonight....clear. Low 17.

Sunday....mainly sunny. High 31. Humidex 37.

Sunday night....cloudy periods. Low 21.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 30.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 21.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 30.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low 21.

Friday....cloudy. High 30.