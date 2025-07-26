The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of showers, with risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 27, but feeling like 32 or 90.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 23 or 73.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29, and feeling like 35 or 95.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 21 or 70.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.

Tuesday: A mixed sky with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.

Wednesday: Sunny. High 28 or 82.

Thursday: Sunny. High 25 or 77.

