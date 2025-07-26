The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy today with a 70 percent chance of showers, with risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 27, but feeling like 32 or 90.
This evening: Mainly cloudy with scattered showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 23 or 73.
Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. High 29, and feeling like 35 or 95.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 21 or 70.
Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.
Tuesday: A mixed sky with 30 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.
Wednesday: Sunny. High 28 or 82.
Thursday: Sunny. High 25 or 77.