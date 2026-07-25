Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 25, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny today with the high reaching 28, with the humidex 32 or 90.

This evening: Clear with fog patches developing overnight. Low 20 or 68.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers late in the morning and in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 30, and feeling like 38 or 100 F.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18 or 64.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with scattered showers. High 27 or 81.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 27 or 81.