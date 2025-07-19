The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning this afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 near noon. High 29, bit will feel like 37 or 99.

This evening: A few showers with risk of a thunderstorm into the overnight. Low 21 or 70.

Tomorrow: Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Windy. High 28, but will feel like 35 or 95.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 17 or 63.

Monday: Sunny. High 26 or 79.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 or 82.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32 or 90.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.