The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
A mix of sun and cloud with a few showers beginning this afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 near noon. High 29, bit will feel like 37 or 99.
This evening: A few showers with risk of a thunderstorm into the overnight. Low 21 or 70.
Tomorrow: Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. Windy. High 28, but will feel like 35 or 95.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 17 or 63.
Monday: Sunny. High 26 or 79.
Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 or 82.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32 or 90.
Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers. High 31 or 88.