Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, July 18, 2026

Smoky conditions over the Detroit River in Windsor on July 17, 2026. (Meagan Delaurier/AM800 News)

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Windsor-Essex is now under a yellow air quality warning - an improvement from the previous orange warning.

Today.... a mix of sun and cloud. A few showers with thunderstorms beginning near noon. Local smoke early this morning and late this afternoon. Local amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then becoming northwest 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 29. Humidex 39.

Tonight.... partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers this evening. Local smoke. Wind north 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light overnight. Low 18.

Sunday.... a mix of sun and cloud. Local smoke in the morning and early in the afternoon. Wind becoming north 20 km/h in the morning. High 26. Humidex 28.

Sunday night.... clear. Low 14.

Monday.... sunny. High 28.

Monday night.... cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20.

Tuesday.... cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27.

Tuesday night.... cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16.

Wednesday.... a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Wednesday night.... cloudy periods. Low 14.

Thursday.... a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday night.... cloudy periods. Low 16.

Friday.... a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.