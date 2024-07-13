The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. High 31. Humidex 38.

Tonight....clear. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 before morning. Low 20.

Sunday....increasing cloudiness early in the morning. 60 percent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the morning. Wind becoming southwest 20 in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 39.

Sunday night....cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 21.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 31.

Monday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 24.

Tuesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 32.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 15.

Thursday....sunny. High 26.

Thursday night....clear. Low 16.

Friday....sunny. High 28.