The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A heat warning remains in effect, possibly through Thursday according to Environment Canada.

High 33, but like feeling triple digits this afternoon 44 or 111 F.

A mix of sun and cloud today, with scattered showers this afternoon, including risk of a thunderstorm.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with off/on showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 22 or 72.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 30, but will feel like 38 or 100.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 18 or 64.

Monday: Sunny. High 31 or 88.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 31 or 88.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 or 86.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 29 or 84.