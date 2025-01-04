The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries today. Wind out of the northwest gusting to 50 at time. High minus 4, but will feel like minus 10 or 14 F.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low minus 10, but will feel like minus 17 or 1 F overnight.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 3, or minus 5/23 F with the wind chill.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3 or 27.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 3 or 27.

Wednesday: 40 percent chance of flurries under a mixed sky. High minus 5 or 23.