The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy today. High minus 8 feeling like minus 14 or 7 F this afternoon.
This evening: Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 24/minus 11 F overnight.
Tomorrow: Clearing in the morning. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 13/9 F.
Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low minus 14 or 7.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. High minus 4 or 25.
Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of snow. High minus 4 or 25.
Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6 or 21.