The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today. High minus 8 feeling like minus 14 or 7 F this afternoon.

This evening: Cloudy then becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Low minus 16. Wind chill minus 24/minus 11 F overnight.

Tomorrow: Clearing in the morning. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 13/9 F.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low minus 14 or 7.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. High minus 4 or 25.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of snow. High minus 4 or 25.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 6 or 21.