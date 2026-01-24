The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Becoming a mix of sun and cloud this afternoon. High minus 14, with the wind chill minus 20/MINUS 4 F.

Cloudy late this evening. Snow beginning overnight. Low minus 15, with the wind chill near minus 23/MINUS 9 F.

Tomorrow: A special weather statement in effect as heavy snow is expected. Snowfall of 10 to 20 cm's is expected, with reduced visibility in heavy snow and blowing snow. High minus 9, feeling like minus 17/1 F in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Periods of snow. Low minus 12 or 10 F.

Monday: Clearing. High minus 9 or 16.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 7 or 19.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 9 or 16.