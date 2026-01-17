The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Some flurries ending near noon with risk of freezing drizzle then clearing. Wind out of the west gusting to 50 at times. Temperature around minus 1, with the wind chill minus 16/3F this afternoon.

Becoming cloudy this evening. Windy. Low minus 10. Wind chill near minus 20/MINUS 4F.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 6. Wind chill minus 14/7F in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Snow. Low minus 13 or 9.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of flurries. High minus 9 or 16.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 10 or 14.

Wednesday: Snow. High minus 4 or 25.