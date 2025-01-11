The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries then making way for a little bit of sun this this afternoon. High zero or 32.

This evening: Mainly cloudy then down to minus 6, but will feel like minus 10/14F overnight.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries in the afternoon. High zero or 32.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5 or 23.

Monday: Cloudy with off/on flurries. High minus 1 or 30.

Tuesday and Wednesday: High minus 6 or 21 under a cloudy sky with some flurry activity.