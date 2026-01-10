The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with snow or rain beginning this afternoon. Wind gusting to 40 at times. High plus 4 or 39.

This evening: Snow ending late then partly cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy and down to minus 4 with the wind chill minus 11/12F overnight.

Tomorrow: Mainly cloudy. 70 percent chance of flurries in the morning then clearing late in the afternoon. Windy. High minus 1. Wind chill near minus 12 or 10 F.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5 or 23.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. High zero or 32.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 4 or 39.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High zero or 32.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2 or 28.