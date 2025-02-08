The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory -- in effect for this afternoon and tonight.

Up to 5 cm's of snow is expected by late tonight, and it may become mixed with freezing drizzle or freezing rain, and change over to freezing drizzle by midnight.

Tomorrow: Freezing drizzle expected to end by early morning then cloudy. High minus 1, but will feel like minus 5/23F in the afternoon.

Monday: Sunny. High minus 2 or 28.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2 or 28.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of snow. High minus 6 or 21.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of snow. High minus 3 or 27.