The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today with the wind out of the northwest gusting to 50. High minus 10, with the wind chill minus 17 or 1 F this afternoon.

This evening: Partly cloudy then clearing after midnight. Low minus 18, feeling like minus 25 or minus 13 F overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High minus 10, with the wind chill minus 15/5 F in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low minus 13 or 9.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 1 or 30.



Tuesday: Cloudy. High plus 2 or 36.