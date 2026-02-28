The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today and windy today. High 6 or 43.

This evening: Snow into the overnight then ending. About 2 cm's expected. Windy. Low minus 8, with the wind chill minus 15/5 F overnight.

Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. High minus 2, feeling like minus 6 or 21 in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low minus 9 or 16.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High minus 1 or 30.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain. High plus 3 or 37.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 7 or 45.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 8 or 46.