The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny today with the wind out of the southwest gusting to 50 at times. High minus 4, but feeling like minus 11/12F this afternoon.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Wind becoming light near midnight. Low minus 6, and the wind chill near minus 13/9F.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud. Windy. High minus 2, but will feel like near minus 11/12F.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low minus 1 or 30.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. High plus 5 or 41.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5 or 41.