The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.
Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries or showers this afternoon. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 at times. High plus 3 or 37.
This evening: Mainly cloudy with some flurries, then periods of light snow beginning overnight. Low minus 1, with the wind chill minus 6 or 21 overnight.
Tomorrow: Periods of light snow. Windy. High plus 1 or 34.
Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5 or 23.
Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 6 or 21.
Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 4 or 25.
Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 4 or 39.