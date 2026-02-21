The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries or showers this afternoon. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 40 at times. High plus 3 or 37.

This evening: Mainly cloudy with some flurries, then periods of light snow beginning overnight. Low minus 1, with the wind chill minus 6 or 21 overnight.

Tomorrow: Periods of light snow. Windy. High plus 1 or 34.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Low minus 5 or 23.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 6 or 21.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 4 or 25.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High plus 4 or 39.