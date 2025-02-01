The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly cloudy today with some flurries possible this morning. High minus 4, but will feel like minus 8/18F this afternoon.

This evening: A few clouds. Temperature steady near minus 6, or minus 12/10F with the wind chill.

Tomorrow: Becoming cloudy in the morning then about 2 cm's of snow, changing to periods of drizzle or freezing drizzle in the afternoon. High zero or 32.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy. Low plus 1 or 34.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 2 or 36.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 2 or 28.