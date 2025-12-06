The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries today. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 50 km/h at times. High plus 1 or 34.

This evening: Cloudy. Low minus 5. Wind chill near minus 8 or 18.

Tomorrow: Cloudy with snow beginning in the morning and ending in the afternoon. Amount 2 cm. Windy. High minus 1, with the wind chill minus 10 or 14 in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low minus 9 or 16.

Monday: Sunny. High minus 4 or 25.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. High zero or 32.

Thursday: Cloudy. High minus 2 or 28.