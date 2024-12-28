The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy today with a 30 percent chance of showers or drizzle this morning. Wind out of the southwest gusting to 50. High 12 or 54.

This evening: Fog patches developing with rain starting overnight. Low 6 or 43.

Tomorrow: Rain at times heavy. About 20 to 30 milli-meters. Windy. High 13 or 55.

Tomorrow evening: Periods of rain. Low plus 5 or 41.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 6 or 43.

Tuesday...New Year's Eve Day: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High plus 5 or 41.