The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud today. High plus 1 or 34.

This evening: Cloud with a 60 percent chance of rain overnight with risk of freezing rain. Low minus 1. Wind chill minus 6 or 21 F.

Tomorrow: Rain. Risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon. High 11 or 52.

Monday: High minus 2 or 28 with flurries.

Tuesday and Wednesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High minus 4 or 25.

Thursday....January 1: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5 or 23.