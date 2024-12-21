The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today on this first day of winter, with the wind out of the northwest gusting to 40. High minus 5, but will feel like minus 16 or 3 F.

This evening: Clear. Wind becoming light. Low minus 13, but feeling like minus 16 or 3 F overnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High minus 4 or 25.

Monday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2 or 36.

Tuesday....Christmas Eve: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 3 or 37.

Wednesday....Christmas Day: Cloudy. High plus 2 or 36.