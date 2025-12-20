The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud and becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind gusting to 50 km/h at times out of the southwest. High plus 3 or 37.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low minus 7. Wind chill minus 15/5F overnight.

Tomorrow: Clearing and windy high minus 1, with the wind chill minus 7/19F in the afternoon.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low minus 7 or 19.

Monday: Cloudy. High plus 1 or 34.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 9 or 48.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 4 or 39.

Thursday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 12 or 54.