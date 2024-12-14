The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Mainly sunny today with the wind out of thee east gusting to 40 at times. We're expected to get above freezing for the high today: Plus 2 or 36.

This evening: Increasing cloudiness scattered showers overnight. Windy. Low zero or 32.

Tomorrow: Periods of rain or drizzle. Windy. High plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low plus 3 or 37.

Monday: Cloudy with a possible shower. High 6 or 43.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries. High plus 2 or 36.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High minus 1 or 30.