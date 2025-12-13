The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with 40 percent chance of flurries flurries today. Wind out of the northwest gusting to 50 km/h at times. High minus 1 with temperature falling to minus 7 this afternoon. Wind chill minus 15 or 5 F.

This evening: A few flurries ending near midnight then clearing. It's going to be a cold night overnight. Low minus 14. Wind chill minus 24 or MINUS 11 F.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of flurries. Windy. High minus 7. Wind chill minus 16 or 3 F.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low minus 11 or 12.

Monday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries. High minus 5 or 23.

Tuesday: Cloudy. High minus 3 or 27.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of flurries or rain showers. High plus 5 or 41.