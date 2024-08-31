The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....showers ending early this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Clearing this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm this morning. High 26. Humidex 32.

Tonight....clear. Low 15.

Sunday....sunny early in the morning then a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers late in the morning and early afternoon. Wind becoming northwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 near noon. High 26. Humidex 31.

Sunday night....clear. Low 11.

Monday....sunny. High 23.

Monday night....clear. Low 9.

Tuesday....sunny. High 24.

Tuesday night....clear. Low 12.

Wednesday....sunny. High 27.

Wednesday night....clear. Low 15.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 28.

Thursday night....clear. Low 14.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 25.