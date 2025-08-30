The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny and up to 21 or 70 today.

This evening: Clear with fog patches developing overnight. Low 9 or 48.

Tomorrow: Fog lifting in the morning then sunny for the day. High 24 or 75.

Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low 12 or 54.

Labour Day Monday: Sunny. High 26 or 79.

Back to school Tuesday: Heading out the door in the morning: around 13 or 55 then climbing to 26 or 79 under a sunny sky.

Wednesday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 22 or 72.

Thursday: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19 or 66.