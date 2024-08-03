The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind becoming northwest 20 km/h early this afternoon. High 30. Humidex 35.

Tonight...clear. Low 20.

Sunday....sunny. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h late in the afternoon. High 31. Humidex 36.

Sunday night....clear. Low 19.

Monday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26.

Monday night....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 18.

Tuesday....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 24.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 14.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 24.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low 14.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 25.