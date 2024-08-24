The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada
Today..Clearing. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High 28 C. Humidex 32 C.
Tonight..Clear. Partly cloudy before morning with a 30 percent chance of showers. Low 16 C.
Sunday..Mainly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. A risk of a thunderstorm late in the afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 36 C.
Sunday night..Cloudy periods. Low 20 C.
Monday..A mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers. High 30 C.
Monday night..Cloudy periods. Low 21 C.
Tuesday..Sunny. High 31 C.
Tuesday night..Cloudy periods with a 40 percent chance of showers. Low 20 C.
Wednesday..Sunny. High 29 C.
Wednesday night..Clear. Low 17 C.
Thursday..Sunny. High 27 C.
Thursday night..Clear. Low 17 C.
Friday..Sunny. High 27 C.