The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Sunny today. High 25, but feeling like 27 or 81 F.

This evening: Clear. Low 11 or 52.

Tomorrow: Sunny again. High 28, and feeling like 31 or 88.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 17 or 63.

Civic Holiday Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 or 82.

Tuesday: Up to 28 or 82 under a mixed sky.

Wednesday and Thursday: Some sun and cloud. High 29 or 84. 

Friday: High 30 or 86 under a mix of sun and cloud.