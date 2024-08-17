The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers this morning. Showers beginning near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning. High 26. Humidex 35.

Tonight....showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening and overnight. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 19.

Sunday....cloudy. 40 percent chance of showers early in the morning. A few showers beginning in the morning. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Local amount 5 to 10 mm. High 24. Humidex 32.

Sunday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Windy. Low 18.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. Windy. High 23.

Monday night....cloudy periods. Low 13.

Tuesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 23.

Tuesday night....clear. Low 12.

Wednesday....sunny. High 24.

Wednesday night....clear. Low 13.

Thursday....sunny. High 25.

Thursday night....cloudy periods. Low 15.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 27.