The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Fog lifting this morning then a mix of sun and cloud with risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon. High 32, and feeling like 41 or 106 F.

This evening: Partly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 22 or 72.

Tomorrow: Cloudy to start the day then clearing late in the afternoon. Windy. High 25, feeling like 33 or 91.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 18 or 64.

Monday: Cloudy. High 27 or 81.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 25 or 77.

Wednesday: A mixed sky with 30 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Thursday: Some sun and cloud. High 28 or 82.

