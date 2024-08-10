The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....a mix of sun and cloud. Becoming cloudy this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h this afternoon. High 24. Humidex 27.

Tonight....cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Wind west 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low 13.

Sunday....a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h in the afternoon. High 25. Humidex 28.

Sunday night....clear. Low 13.

Monday....sunny. High 26.

Monday night....clear. Low 14.

Tuesday....sunny. High 27.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods. Low 17.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 28.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 16.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 26.

Thursday night....cloudy. Low 18.

Friday....cloudy. High 25.