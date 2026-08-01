Forecast for Windsor-Essex for Saturday, August 1, 2026

The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Mainly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers changing to 70 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm late this afternoon. High 28 C. Humidex 34 C.

Tonight...Showers with risk of a thunderstorm. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Low 19 C.

Sunday...Showers ending early in the afternoon then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Local amount 10 to 15 mm. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 in the morning. High 25 C. Humidex 31 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy periods with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 17 C.

Monday...A mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 27 C.

Monday night...Cloudy periods. Low 17 C.

Tuesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 18 C.

Wednesday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Thursday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 28 C.

Thursday night...Cloudy periods. Low 20 C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 29 C.