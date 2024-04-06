The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. Wind becoming north 20 km/h this morning. High 12.

Tonight....clear. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 2. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

Sunday....sunny. Increasing cloudiness in the afternoon. Wind becoming southeast 30 km/h late in the morning. High 13.

Sunday night....cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Monday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Monday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 9.

Tuesday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 19.

Tuesday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Wednesday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Wednesday night....cloudy periods. Low 9.

Thursday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 17.

Thursday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Friday....a mix of sun and cloud. High 15.