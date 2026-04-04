The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Showers today with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind out of the southeast gusting to 50 km/h at times. High 22, with the humidex 25 or 77.

This evening: Risk of a thunderstorm still lingers with showers ending near midnight. Windy. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow.....Easter Sunday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Windy. High plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 30 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low plus 1 or 34.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 60 percent chance of showers or flurries. High 6 or 43.

Tuesday: Sunny. High plus 4 or 39.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 11 or 52.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 18 or 64.