The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers today. Wind out of the northwest gusting to 50 at times. Much cooler day today with a high of 11 or 52.

This evening: Clearing late with the wind becoming light overnight. Low plus 4 or 39.

Tomorrow: Sunny. High 17 or 63.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods. Low 7 or 45.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 23 or 73.

Tuesday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 26 or 79.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 15 or 59.