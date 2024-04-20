The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A mix of sun and cloud to start the day then becoming cloudy near noon. Wind out of the west gusting to 50. High 10 or 50.

This evening: Mainly cloudy. Low plus 1 or 34.



Tomorrow: Mainly sunny. Wind out of the west gusting to 40. High 14 or 57.



Tomorrow evening: Clear. Low zero or 32.



Monday: Sunny. High 16 or 61.



Tuesday: Cloudy with scattered showers. Windy. High 18 or 64.



Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 9 or 48.

