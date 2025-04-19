The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Cloudy with some scattered showers this morning. Wind out of the west gusting to 50 at times. The temperature is expected to fall to 10 or 50 this afternoon.

This evening: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low plus 5 or 41.

Tomorrow...Easter Sunday: Mainly cloudy. Wind out of the east gusting to 40. High 13 or 55.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 8 or 46.

Easter Monday: Cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 19 or 66.

Tuesday: Sunny. High 17 or 63.