The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

A special weather statement is in effect.

Environment Canada says 10 to 20 millimetres of rain is expected into the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 18 or 64.

The weather service says the ground, already near saturation, has a limited capacity to absorb the rainfall.

For this evening: Partly cloudy. Windy. Low plus 3 or 37.

Tomorrow: Sunny to start the day then some clouds roll in with scattered showers expected in the afternoon. Windy. High 7 or 45.

Tomorrow evening: Cloudy periods with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Low minus 3 or 27.

Monday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of flurries. High 7 or 45.

Tuesday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 19 or 66.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 21 or 70.