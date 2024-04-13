The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada.

Today....sunny. Wind northwest 40 km/h gusting to 60 becoming west 20 gusting to 40 this afternoon. High 14.

Tonight....clear. Becoming partly cloudy near midnight. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light this evening. Wind becoming south 20 before morning. Low plus 5.

Sunday....a mix of sun and cloud with 40 percent chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Wind west 40 km/h gusting to 60. High 22.

Sunday night....cloudy periods with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 6.

Monday....sunny. High 21.

Monday night....clear. Low 7.

Tuesday....increasing cloudiness. High 19.

Tuesday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 12.

Wednesday....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. High 23.

Wednesday night....cloudy with 60 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

Thursday....a mix of sun and cloud with 30 percent chance of showers. High 20.

Thursday night....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 8.

Friday....cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. High 14.