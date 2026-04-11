The forecast for Windsor-Essex from Environment Canada

Today...Clearing. High 11 C.

Tonight...A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness near midnight. Low 4 C.

Sunday...Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers in the morning. Clearing in the afternoon. Wind south 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 25 C. Humidex 27 C.

Sunday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 15 C.

Monday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 23 C.

Monday night...Cloudy. Low 12 C.

Tuesday...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. High 20 C.

Tuesday night...Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain. Low 15 C.

Wednesday...Cloudy. High 23 C.

Wednesday night...Cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Low 13 C.

Thursday...Cloudy. High 23 C.

Thursday night...Cloudy periods. Low 13 C.

Friday...A mix of sun and cloud. High 22 C.